Teen shot to death in high school parking lot after basketball game, Virginia cops say

A teenager was shot to death in a high school parking lot after a basketball game, police in Virginia said.

Police responded on Dec. 14 to Menchville High School in Newport News after reports of an altercation involving a teenage boy in the school parking lot, according to a Newport News Police Department news release.

Police said “shots were fired” and fatally struck a teen, according to the release.

Officers performed first aid and CPR but the teen died from his injuries in the school parking lot, police said.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and haven’t released information about the suspect, according to the release.

The school’s gym “was packed for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader between Menchville and Woodside,” The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Classes on Dec. 15 were canceled at both schools, WAVY reported.

McClatchy News reached out to the Newport News Police Department and Menchville High School on Dec. 15 and is awaiting response.

Newport News is about 69 miles southeast of Richmond.

