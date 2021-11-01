Teen shot to death inside Dayton house over weekend

Nov. 1—A 14-year-old boy was shot to death Saturday night inside a Dayton house.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Larkswood Drive after several individuals reported finding a deceased boy inside the home, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.

"The juvenile had suffered a gunshot wound and died as a result of the injury," he said.

The boy, whose identity was not released, was acquainted with people at the home, but did not live there, Hall said.

The investigation into the boy's shooting death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or to remain anonymous, Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

A Dayton police report does not list anyone being arrested at the scene.

