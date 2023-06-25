Teen shot to death on Lower East Side street

A teenager was fatally shot in the neck on a Lower East Side street early Sunday, cops said.

The 18-year-old victim was shot outside a smoke shop on Rivington St. near Pitt St. about 12:50 a.m. ET, cops said.

Medics rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Lower Manhattan but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

Police are looking for two men who ran off west on Rivington St. but have made no arrests.

The shooting happened about a half-mile away from Orchard and Stanton Sts., where a 28-year-old man was shot in the head and critically wounded a week ago.

A suspect, DaJaun Bradley, 25, is charged with attempted murder and remains held on $100,000 bail in the 3 a.m. June 18 shooting.

Sunday’s killing marks the second homicide reported this year in the 7th Precinct, which covers the Lower East Side, compared to two in the same timeframe last year.

The precinct has seen three shootings with three victims as of June 18, compared to four shootings with six victims in the same time period last year.