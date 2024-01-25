Teen shot to death at Pomona party; suspect at large

A reward is being offered in the search for the suspect who shot and killed a teenager at a party in Pomona.

The victim was identified as Christian Ramirez, 19, by the Pomona Police Department.

On Friday, Sept. 23, 2023, Ramirez attended a party on the 1500 block of E. First Street. At around 10:40 p.m., he was shot and killed by an unknown suspect.

No arrests have been made and city officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for Ramirez’s murder.

Christian Ramirez, 19, in a photo from the Pomona Police Department.

No further details surrounding the death were released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pomona police at 909-622-1241 or email ppdmedia@pomonaca.gov. Refer to case # P2309-01225.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

