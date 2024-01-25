Teen shot to death at Pomona party; suspect at large
A reward is being offered in the search for the suspect who shot and killed a teenager at a party in Pomona.
The victim was identified as Christian Ramirez, 19, by the Pomona Police Department.
On Friday, Sept. 23, 2023, Ramirez attended a party on the 1500 block of E. First Street. At around 10:40 p.m., he was shot and killed by an unknown suspect.
No arrests have been made and city officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for Ramirez’s murder.
No further details surrounding the death were released as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pomona police at 909-622-1241 or email ppdmedia@pomonaca.gov. Refer to case # P2309-01225.
Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.
