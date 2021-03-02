Teen shot to death while meeting with 4 young people in west Fort Worth neighborhood

Detectives released photographs on Monday of four people who were meeting with a 15-year-old when he was shot in the back and killed last week in a Fort Worth neighborhood.

Three young men and a young woman are pictured in the photos, which were taken from a home surveillance camera on Feb. 23 when Christopher Rodriguez was gunned down.

Detectives said the four people could have information regarding the teen’s killing and authorities hope someone would recognize the people and contact Fort Worth police.

The four people were in a four-door sedan.

Fort Worth police have not released a motive for the shooting of the teen, which took place about 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 23 during an altercation in the 700 block of Tumbleweed Court, near Westpoint Boulevard.

The suspects left the area after the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information on the case should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4337.