Teen shot to death on White Settlement street after exchanging words with driver

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death early Wednesday on a White Settlement street after he exchanged words with someone in a car, White Settlement police said.

After the shooting, the gunman in the car drove off and fled the scene.

White Settlement police officers arrived on the scene first and began CPR on the boy. Paramedics arrived a short time later and took the teen to a Fort Worth hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The name of the teen has not been released by authorities. Officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the boy’s name once relatives have been notified.

The shooting occurred about 4:45 a.m. in the 7600 block of Colton Drive in White Settlement.

The 16-year-old and his 15-year-old brother were walking in the neighborhood of Colton Drive and South Grants Lane.

A man in a white or silver four-door vehicle pulled up to the boys and exchanged words with them, police said.

At some point, the man pulled out a handgun and fired at the 16-year-old, hitting him in the chest, White Settlement police said.

The man then drove west and turned onto Ozona Street, police said.

White Settlement Police Chief John Bevering said detectives are conducting a neighborhood canvass and they are asking anyone with an outside camera in the neighborhood where the shooting took place to contact police so they can obtain a copy of any video evidence.