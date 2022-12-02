Teen shot through door while campaigning for Warnock ahead of Georgia runoff, cops say

A 15-year-old boy was campaigning for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock when he was shot in a Georgia neighborhood, officials said.

The teenager was outside the front door of a home when someone “fired a shot through the closed door” on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to preliminary information from the Savannah Police Department.

The teen was hit in the leg and taken to a medical center for injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening, officers said.

“I am saddened to learn about this incident,” Democratic candidate Warnock said in a statement emailed to McClatchy News. “I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery.”

Now, a 42-year-old man living at the home where the shooting was reported is facing charges. Police didn’t list attorney information for the man, identified as Jimmy Paiz.

“The case remains under investigation,” officers wrote. “At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated.”

Police were called to the shooting at about 5:30 p.m. on Hartridge Street, about a half-mile from the popular Forsyth Park.

The incident was reported days before the runoff election between Warnock and senate hopeful Herschel Walker, a Republican. Voters are expected to hit the polls Dec. 6 after neither candidate received the majority of votes during the general election.

Paiz was taken to the Chatham County jail and charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault, records show.

Officers ask anyone with details about the case to call the a tip line at 912-525-3124, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit information online at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

