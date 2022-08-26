Teen shot in downtown Athens and another teen was arrested on gun charges

Gunfire erupted in downtown Athens Thursday night, leaving one teenager wounded. At the scene, Athens-Clarke police also seized a vehicle containing numerous firearms.

The 17-year-old victim was shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital, police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Friday. The wound is not life threatening, he said.

Another 17-year-old male was taken into custody and arrested on a firearms charge, but police have not charged him in the shooting, Barnett said.

“We haven’t ruled it out, but we’re still working to determine his role in the shooting, if any,” Barnett said.

The shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. on the 300 block of Clayton Street, where an altercation occurred, according to police. Barnett said he didn’t know what caused the altercation, but it was during this time that the Winterville teen was shot.

As police with the downtown unit converged on the scene, an officer spotted a man running toward a gray 2014 Dodge Charger parked along Clayton Street. Due to his mannerism, the officer suspected he was carrying something heavy in his waistband, according to the report.

The man, identified as a 17-year-old Athens resident, was detained and found to be carrying a Glock pistol loaded with 18 rounds of .40-caliber bullets.

The officer reported he searched the Charger and located an AR-15 gun loaded with 40 rounds of ammunition with one bullet in the chamber. A further search of the car revealed a Glock 19 that was stolen out of Madison County and a Glock 23 reported stolen out of Milledgeville.

Also recovered in the car was a Taurus G2c 9mm pistol.

The car was towed as evidence and a search of the teenage suspect showed he was carrying $916 cash and a small bag of marijuana, according to the report. The teen has denied being the shooter.

During the investigation, another officer found a 9mm magazine on nearby Jackson Street that contained 15 rounds of 9mm bullets.

The teen was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail on a weapons and drug violation, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: A teen was shot in Athens, another teen arrested on gun charges