Teen shot in Durham stadium parking lot after high school football game, police say

A 17-year-old was shot in the Durham County Memorial Stadium parking lot after the Northern Durham High School homecoming football game against Riverside High School Friday evening.

Lt. Kenyon of the Durham Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived at the parking lot they found the teen with a gunshot would to his calf. He was taken to the hospital by family members, Kenyon said, and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

ABC 11, The News & Observer’s news partner, reported that another shooting near a high school football game happened in Fayetteville Friday night. Two people were shot there, and are expected to recover.