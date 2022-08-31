Teen shot during fight with Ga. deputy, GBI says

A teenager is recovering from injuries he sustained after being shot by Hancock County deputy, Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The GBI says that Hancock County deputies were called to a stolen car being found on Shoals Road just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Montavious Lewis. It’s unclear if Lewis was suspected of stealing the car from the initial call.

They say Lewis began fighting with the deputy, and the deputy fired a single shot, hitting Lewis.

Lewis was taken to Athens Regional Hospital and is expected to survive.

No deputies were injured.

The GBI says their independent investigation is ongoing and will pass their findings along to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office.

