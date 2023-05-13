A 17-year-old male sustained non-life threatening injuries after being hit by gunfire early Saturday morning, according to a press release issued by the Alexandria Police Department.

Police officers were dispatched to the Bayview Yacht Club, 1303 Windsor Street, after receiving reports about gunshots.

An initial investigation resulted in the arrests of two men. One has been charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities and the other with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of CDS I.

The release goes on to say that more arrests and charges are pending. A total of five guns were seized by the APD in relation to the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The APD asks anyone with information about this incident to call (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Teen shot early Saturday morning in Alexandria