Teen shot in face during road rage incident, Georgia cops say. Driver arrested

A woman wanted in a road rage shooting that injured a teenager over the weekend has been arrested, according to Georgia authorities.

The woman, whom police haven’t named publicly, is accused of shooting a 17-year-old in the face around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, as she drove on Interstate 20 east, according to news outlets, citing Douglasville police. Authorities confirmed her arrest May 2.

A police alert shared on Facebook shows a woman pointing what looks like a gun out the driver’s side window.

The woman was seen exiting at Chapel Hill Road in a black sedan, police said, and may have been traveling from the Carrollton area. Investigators previously issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The teen driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK, WSB-TV reported, citing police. Their condition wasn’t known as of May 2.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting, and police have released few other details about the case.

McClatchy News reached out to the Douglasville Police Department on May 2 and was awaiting a response.

Douglasville is about 20 miles west of downtown Atlanta.

