Teen shot in face in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot in the face in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the scene in the 3700 block of Baytree Street at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday.

Police told Channel 11 that the shooting happened inside of a house.

The victim is in stable condition.

Police said the preliminary investigation reveals that the cause is accidental.

