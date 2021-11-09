Teen shot in foot outside Bronx high school, latest incident of weapons at NYC public schools

A teenager was shot in the ankle outside a Bronx public high school Monday afternoon.

The 17-year-old victim was shot outside Theodore Roosevelt High School on East Fordham Rd. and Bathgate Ave. about 2:40 p.m., cops said.

Medics took him to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. The shooter, who fled in an SUV, has not been arrested, cops said.

The shooting comes as more students have been bringing weapons into public schools. Authorities seized eight firearms in city schools between July 1 and Oct. 24, compared to one gun discovered during the same period in 2019 and two in 2018, NYPD data show.

Cops have seized 787 weapons at city schools since the start of July, up 28% from 2018 and 2019.