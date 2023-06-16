Teen shot at Hanford house party has died, police chief says. He’s been identified

A 15-year-old boy shot in Hanford has died, Police Chief Parker Sever confirmed on Friday.

Drake Riley, a Hanford High School student, was struck by one of three rounds fired about 10:30 p.m. Monday at a party in Hanford, he said.

Sever stressed Riley was not a gang member and did not to provoke the violence.

Police were called after shots rang out on Hoover Way near Brookhollow Drive, Sever said.

Multiple people who police identified as gang members showed up to the party uninvited, police said.

“They were asked to leave,” Sever said. “At some point they did a drive-by at the house.”

Police arrested 20-year-old Isac Conchola-Rizo and a 16-year-old in connection to the violence, Sever said.

Friends of the Riley family set up a GoFundMe page before the teen died.

“Drake is an absolutely amazing soul,” it says. “He lights up every room he walks into with his gorgeous smile and sweet eyes. He has been there for my kids through some really difficult times.”

Anyone with information can call Hanford Police Detective Patrick Jurdon at 559-585-2540 or text 559-379-6093.