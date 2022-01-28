Teen shot in the head on Cinco Bayou Bridge, Fort Walton Beach police say

FORT WALTON BEACH – The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon on the Cinco Bayou Bridge.

A 15-year-old male, who was inside of a vehicle traveling south over the bridge, was shot in the head during the incident at about 4:55 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the city.

The teenager was still being treated for the injury and his condition was not available as of 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting interrupted traffic on the bridge until all lanes were reopened at about 7:45 p.m., according to an alert from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Boucher by phone at 850-833-9549 or email, eboucher@fwb.org.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Fort Walton Beach shooting: Police investigate after teen shot in head