Teen shot in the head, man in the leg after fight at east Wichita nightclub, police say

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the head and a man in the leg after a fight early Friday at an east Wichita nightclub, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said.

It’s the third violent incident at the Port of Wichita in roughly the last couple of months, police said.

No one answered a call to the nightclub after they opened at 2 p.m. Friday.

Police were able to used the Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system to find a potential suspect vehicle, which police are following up on.

Police were called around 2:20 a.m. to the club, 1548 South Webb, which is near Harry. They found the woman with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She underwent surgery and is in stable condition, police said.

Police were also called about a shooting victim who walked into a Wichita hospital. The 33-year-old man had been shot in the lower leg at the club.

“The incident started inside the nightclub as a verbal argument but after the patrons involved in it moved to the parking lot, the altercation turned physical,” Rebolledo said in a news release. “During this disturbance, someone brandished a gun and fired several rounds striking the two victims.”

Police are having a hard time determining what happened because victims and witnesses are not talking with them, he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.

Other incidents at the nightclub in the last couple of months, according to police records, involved a person being beaten by five people, “causing visible injury and causing her to lose consciousness,” and an incident where a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault in a domestic violence case. The beating was reported around 7:30 a.m. May 28, while the man was arrested at 10:30 p.m. April 1, records show.