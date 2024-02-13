Teen shot in head outside Queens NYCHA complex dies 3 days later

A 19-year-old man shot in the head outside a Queens housing project last week has died, police said Tuesday.

Johnathan Mendez got into a confrontation outside a Pomonok Houses building on Parson Blvd. near Jewel Ave. about 2 a.m. Feb. 5, cops said. During the clash, a man pulled a gun and shot him in the head.

Medics rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens, where he died after clinging to life for three days, police said.

Mendez lived in the Pomonok Houses but on the other side of the sprawling complex from where he was shot, police said.

The shooter fled west on Jewel Ave. in a black SUV, cops said.

No arrests have been made.