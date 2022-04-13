Teen shot in the head in Raleigh, as shootings in the city double over last year

A young man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting east of downtown Raleigh, as gun violence spikes in the city this year.

Officers found the juvenile who had been shot in the head around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue, police said in a news release.

As of Tuesday morning, 34 people had been shot this year in Raleigh — twice as many as were shot by the same day in 2021.

There have been 12 killings in the city, four more than during the same period last year, according to police data.

The News & Observer has requested more information about Tuesday’s shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.