Teen shot in head in Uniontown

Joe Napsha, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

May 22—A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday night after being shot in the head in Uniontown, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported.

The shooting of the teenager occurred around 8 p.m. in an alley off Coolspring Street. The teenager was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital.

Uniontown police Lt. Thomas Kolencik said Saturday afternoon police believe the teen was shot in the alley during a confrontion with people in a vehicle.

No one has been arrested as of Saturday afternoon, Kolencik said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .

