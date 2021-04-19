Teen shot at Hempfield apartment building arrested on robbery charges

Apr. 19—A 17-year-old boy who state police said was hurt this month in a shooting at a Hempfield apartment building was arrested Friday on robbery charges stemming from the same incident.

Thomas Henderson of Carmichaels is charged as an adult with robbery, theft and weapons violations.

Troopers were called to Hempfield Heights Apartment Complex at 168 W. Hills Drive April 6 just before 4 p.m. and found Henderson lying on the ground of the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

Police said Henderson and a male witness went to the West Hills Drive apartment of Darnell Albert Dennison, 20, to purchase marijuana. As the pair were leaving, Dennison spotted a gun in Henderson's waistband and asked "is that my gun?" according to court papers.

A struggle ensued over the firearm and Dennison fired a shot after gaining control of it, the witness told police. The pair and Dennison fled the apartment. Authorities said they found suspected heroin and cocaine in the apartment while executing a search warrant.

Police spoke to Dennison by phone later that day and he described the situation as "a misunderstanding and the gun went off," according to court papers. Dennison told police he believed Henderson took more marijuana than the pair had purchased and, when he confronted the boy, a struggle ensued over the stolen gun and it fired.

Dennison is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses in connection with the shooting. He was arrested April 15.

Henderson is being held on $50,000 bail at the Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield, according to online court records. He did not have an attorney listed. A preliminary hearing is set for Friday.

Dennison is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for April 30, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .