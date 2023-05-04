Teen shot in Hickory, airlifted to hospital

A teen was shot in the chest shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday at the Waverly Ridge apartments on First Street Southeast in Hickory, investigators said.

The shooting victim was airlifted to a hospital.

Breaking Catawba Co- police are on the scene of a shooting near the 800 block of 1st Street SE. Investigators say a teenager has been airlifted to the hospital after being shot in the chest. Watch channel 9 for updates on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/AqBeun4V8y — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) May 4, 2023

Witnesses said they heard two to three shots fired near an outdoor common area at the apartments.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

No further information has been released.

