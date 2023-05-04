Teen shot in Hickory, airlifted to hospital

WSOCTV.com News Staff
A teen was shot in the chest shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday at the Waverly Ridge apartments on First Street Southeast in Hickory, investigators said.

The shooting victim was airlifted to a hospital.

Witnesses said they heard two to three shots fired near an outdoor common area at the apartments.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

No further information has been released.

