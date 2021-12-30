Teen shot, killed at Ackerman Park overnight; officials investigating

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Ackerman Park at about 10:48 p.m. Wednesday.

An 18-year-old male was struck and killed by gunfire, according to authorities. His information is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification. Detectives and crime scene personnel are on scene conducting an investigation.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and it is believed that there is no danger to the general public, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

