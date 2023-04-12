Teen shot and killed in botched Koreatown robbery, police say

A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Koreatown Tuesday night during a botched robbery, police said.

The teen was sitting in the passenger seat of a car with another individual around 10:30 p.m. on Vermont Avenue and 7th Street when an unknown man approached the vehicle and demanded his property, said a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The driver of the car attempted to drive away and the would-be-robber fired shots at the car, striking the victim, who died at the scene, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made, according to police.

