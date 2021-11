A 17-year-old man was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood in Columbia on Monday night.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting took place 9:30 p.m. at 8565 Old Percival Road.

The teen was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tips may be made anonymously.