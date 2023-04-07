Teen shot and killed in Concord during attempted armed robbery, police say

Police are investigating the death of a Salisbury teen suspected in the armed robbery of a Concord man.

After a 911 call at about 10 p.m. Thursday, police found 17-year-old Xavier Nehemiah Zion Charlton shot near the back of a house at 285 Cabarrus Ave. West — about a mile from downtown’s Market Street.

He died on the scene after officers tried to provide aid, according to a Concord Police Department news release.

Nicholas Asbury, 24, who lives at the house on Cabarrus Avenue, told police he fired at two people after they confronted him with guns.

Concord Police later identified the two people as Charlton and Kareem Mayo, 22.

Police charged Asbury with felony possession of marijuana, according to the news release. North Carolina law says a person must have one and a half ounces to 10 pounds of marijuana to face felony charges.

Mayo, who was shot in the hand, was charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting into an occupied property, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the CPD at 704-920-5000. Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers offers an anonymous line at 704-93-CRIME.