Teen shot, killed after confronting girlfriend’s brother with AR-15 style weapon, deputies say

A Fayette County teen is dead after getting into a fight with his girlfriend’s brother, deputies say.

Investigators said they were called to the home along Allenwood Road in Fayette County shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

When deputies arrived, they found Jeremiah McCrae, 18, from Newnan, had been shot several times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said McCrae had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend’s brother. That’s when deputies said he went and got an AR-15-style weapon to confront the brother.

Deputies said the brother had his own gun and shot McCrae. The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the shooter at this point.

Investigators said no one else was injured during the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said it continues to investigate this incident.

