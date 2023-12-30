Teen shot, killed dropped off at hospital in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a teen was shot and killed in Northwest D.C. on Saturday morning.

MPD said that at about 6:20 a.m., they were dispatched to a shooting investigation at MedStar Washington Hospital Center at the 100 block of Michigan NW.

Teen shot in Southeast DC

Police said a boy, in his mid-to-late-teens who was shot and killed was dropped off at the hospital.

MPD said they are working to find the location of the shooting.

