Teen shot, killed during domestic disturbance in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway Sunday following the shooting death of a teenager in rural Lincoln County.

According to Sheriff Rick Harrell, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on Dodson Road, just northeast of Cuivre River State Park.

Deputies discovered a 16-year-old had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Harrell claimed the parties involved have been accounted for and taken to the sheriff’s office for interviews.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim,” the sheriff said. “The loss of a young life is a tragedy, and we are committed to a thorough and transparent investigation to fully understand all the events as they happened.”

The sheriff’s office is working in conjunction with the coroner’s office to determine what happened.

