Teen shot, killed in Highland Square neighborhood in Akron on Saturday identified

The 16-year-old boy shot and killed Saturday in Akron has been identified as Jamarian Coffey.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday said the teen was shot multiple times in an altercation on Dodge Avenue in Akron's Highland Square neighborhood. An autopsy is planned for Monday.

Akron police responded to a 911 call around 5 p.m. Saturday at the shooting site where they found the teen on the ground and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:25 p.m., the medical examiner's office said.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said investigators believe the teen was walking with at least three other people heading south on Dodge Avenue when they got into an altercation. The boy's body was found in front of a house in the 100 block of Dodge Avenue, halfway between Exchange and Portage Path.

"I don’t want to overstate it, but it appears that they may have known one another," Miller said Sunday. Detectives initially are thinking that the group of teenage males were traveling together when an apparent argument led to the gunfire.

Miller said witnesses reported that the teens, including the alleged shooter, ran away. Detectives are still trying to identify anyone involved, he said Sunday.

A woman who called 911 said she saw “three young boys in hoodies. They were screaming. And I heard shots of some kind. And now there’s a dead body on the sidewalk across my street."

A male 911 caller said he heard three shots, but did not see what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330 375-2490 or 375-2Tip; Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330 434-2677 (COPS); or text TIPCSO at 274637.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron teen shot, killed in Highland Square identified as Jamarian Coffey