Teen shot and killed in Kent
A 17-year-old was found with gunshot wounds at a hospital. Police are now investigating a homicide.
A 17-year-old was found with gunshot wounds at a hospital. Police are now investigating a homicide.
"When are we going to fix these gun laws?"
Julius Randle didn’t rule out surgery, either now or in the offseason, after he sustained a dislocated shoulder last month.
Samsung said Wednesday that the Galaxy S24’s AI features will arrive on last year’s phones (including foldables) and tablets in late March.
The Utah senior standout has put the college basketball world on notice, thanks to the lessons and support of those closest to her.
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
Lucid Motors plans to build just 9,000 electric vehicles in 2024, only 500 to 1,000 more than it made in 2023, as it struggles with demand for its luxury sedans. If it sticks to that number, that means Lucid will wind up building around 10% of the 90,000 EVs it predicted it could make and sell in 2024 when it went public three years ago. The chasm between the new figures and those original expectations spotlights how much freedom companies like Lucid had in promoting the reverse mergers that helped so many become publicly listed.
Classic Recreations worked with the American Heart Association on the run of custom cars, which feature impressive specs.
Creative ad agency McKinney developed a quiz game called “Are You Blacker than ChatGPT?” to shine a light on AI bias. The game tests a person’s knowledge of Black culture against what ChatGPT has been trained to know about the Black community. “It’s interesting because it’s billed as this bot that knows everything, and it’s like, clearly, you don’t know everything, especially when it comes to things that aren’t white-specific,” Meghan Woods, a copywriter at McKinney and one of the game’s creators, told TechCrunch.
Beyoncé's unreleased song is trending on the platform, but some posts have had the music removed.
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
The actor says he meditates in freezing water every morning. Here's what experts say about the wellness practice.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
On the ticket: AirPods for $99, a smart TV for under $160 and a Roomba for just $169.
Seeking safety in baseball could be a fool's errand, but when you hit on a consistent player in fantasy, it's a huge deal. Here are Fred Zinkie's picks for the safest players of 2024.
Lopez-Galvan wore a Butker jersey during last week's Super Bowl parade.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, in which we talk through the week’s leading startup and venture capital news. Loora's $12 million round is a reminder that AI is going to find purchase in a host of new markets.
Apple announced today it is upgrading iMessage's security layer to post-quantum cryptography, starting in iOS and iPadOS 17.4, macOS 14.4 and watchOS 10.4. The technology giant said that in the coming years, quantum computers will be able to break today's cryptography standards.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s involuntary manslaughter trial begins in New Mexico. Why it has implications for Baldwin’s case.
Greene won the at-bat with a strikeout, but the damage was done.
Law enforcement officers in Cochise County, Arizona, say a 23-year-old stole a truck carrying 10 new Corvettes because he needed a ride home.