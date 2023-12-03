Teen shot, killed near primary school in Los Angeles

A shooting claimed the life of a teenager near a school in L.A.’s Westlake neighborhood on Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the original call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon with shots fired came in around 7:10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Lake Street across from Lake Street Primary School.

The 17-year-old victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest, police said, and he was quickly transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police investigating daytime smash-and-grab theft at local mall

He died due to his injuries on Sunday, law enforcement officials confirmed to KTLA.

The shooting is not believed to be gang related.

No suspect description has been released.

Isabel Ochoa and Luis Zuñiga contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.