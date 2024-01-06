Teen shot and killed, police search for gunman : I-TEAM

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned Euclid police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.

Chief Scott Meyer said the teen was shot and killed around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Seabrooke Avenue.

No arrests have been made yet.

Meyet is asking anyone with information to call Euclid Police as soon as possible.

