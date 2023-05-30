Teen shot, killed while playing basketball with friends in New Haven

A teenager was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Monday evening.

The victim, identified as 16-year-old Mark Mulongo, was playing basketball with friends in the driveway of a Shelton Avenue home at about 8:24 p.m. when he was shot, according to the New Haven Police Department.

The teen was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

“The police department has launched an investigation into the incident and detectives have been searching for evidence and witnesses,” New Haven Capt. Rose Dell said in a statement. “The police are urging members of the public to come forward with any information they may have about the incident.”

Mulongo was a student at Hillhouse High School, according to police.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of young life,” New Haven Chief Karl Jacobson said. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to piece together the events that led to this tragedy. We are asking anyone who may have information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help us bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).