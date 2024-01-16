Teen shot in leg at Deltona park Monday

A 17-year-old sitting on a bench at a Deltona park Monday afternoon was injured by gunfire, Volusia County deputies said.

The incident occurred at 3:20 p.m. at Dwight Hawkins Park at 3050 Riverhead Drive in Deltona, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities working and communicating about the shooting said the teen was hit possibly by a stray rifle round as the victim reported it sounded like the gunshot came from a distance.

A deputy applied a tourniquet to the teen's leg to slow the bleeding and provided first aid until Deltona Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Deltona for treatment and detectives are continuing to investigate.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida teen on bench at park injured by bullet