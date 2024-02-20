Teen shot in leg in Lakewood Monday night, no report of an arrest

LAKEWOOD−A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night in the area of Davina Court in the township, police said.

The injury was not considered to be life-threatening, Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said.

The teen was in a vehicle with others, and they were there to meet with at least one person when the shots were fired, he said.

The Toms River Police Department contacted Lakewood police about 10:30 p.m. to report that the victim had been brought to Community Medical Center by his friends, Staffordsmith said.

Residents in the area of Davina Court told investigating Lakewood officers they heard what sounded like gunshots that night.

Staffordsmith is urging anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Matthew Richardson at 732-363-0200 ext. 5342.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

