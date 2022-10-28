Teen shot in Manchester treated for wounds

Oct. 28—MANCHESTER — A teenager was shot Thursday evening and treated for injuries not believed to be life threatening, police said.

Police said the 18-year-old man was not forthcoming with information about the shooting.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of gunshots in the area of Myrtle and Oak streets. Several officers working in the area also heard shots.

Witnesses told police they heard multiple shots and saw a car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Police found evidence of a shooting near 45 Oak St. The victim was treated at Elliot Hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.