Teen shot multiple times in Fresno apartment complex. Nearby school was locked down

A 15-year-old was recovering Thursday after being shot multiple times in a Fresno apartment complex, police said.

Police were notified of gunfire about 7:45 a.m. on Lane Avenue between Winery and Peach avenues, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

A Shot Spotter sensor also counted 11 rounds, she said.

Officers arrived to find the teen shot multiple times in the leg and side, she said. Police said it appeared to be a targeted attack.

He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno in stable condition and was expected to survive, police said.

Greenberg Elementary was placed on lockdown as a precaution and officers searched the campus, though Trueba Vega stressed they had no reason to believe an assailant entered the campus or that children were in danger.

A campus announcement about 9:40 a.m. told students and teachers the lockdown was lifted.

Lane was expected to remain closed for several hours, police said.