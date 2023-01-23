Teen shot multiple times in McKeesport

A teenager was taken to a hospital after being shot in McKeesport on Monday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the 1400 block of Meadow Street at 2:27 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a teenage boy with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is now in a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

