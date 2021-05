Reuters

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland faces a Monday deadline to decide whether to appeal a court order criticizing his predecessor William Barr, an early test of his willingness to defend the Justice Department's acts during Donald Trump's presidency. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson gave the Justice Department until May 24 to appeal a decision she issued earlier this month that faulted Barr for how he publicly summarized Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 report and ordered the release of a related internal memo. A group of U.S. Senate Democrats on May 14 urged Garland not to appeal Jackson's decision, saying in a letter that Barr's actions need to be exposed quickly.