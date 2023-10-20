Teen shot near high school in north Austin
When officers arrived, they found a teen with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
When officers arrived, they found a teen with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Giants RB has missed three of six games this season with an ankle sprain.
Nutritionists dish on how to make better smoothies, plus sneaky ways to add more good-for-you ingredients.
The Jaguars QB sustained a knee injury late in last week's game.
Starting today, Discord is rolling out new automated safety alerts and content filters it claims will better protect teen users. The company’s Teen Safety Assist initiative comes after a recent report found at least 35 cases over six years where US prosecutors accused adults of allegedly using Discord to groom, kidnap and sexually assault children.
This visionary -- who uses the moniker @mememusic117 -- is using a program called Voicify AI to generate audio deepfakes, along with Blender to make the animated scenes. Only in that video, the voice behind emo Goofy is a real person with real voice acting talent.
The Jaguars can take control of the AFC South with a win over the Saints on Thursday.
While more people needed follow-up visits to an in-person provider following their telehealth appointment, the results of this new study showed that telehealth was overall effective at addressing patients' concerns.
This concentrated hydration booster creates a protective barrier that helps prevent moisture loss.
According to the Geneva Conventions, attacks on civilians, like Hamas’s initial attack and Israel’s bombings of targets such as apartment buildings, are war crimes. But Hamas fighters are enmeshed in the Gaza civilian population, complicating the options for an Israeli military response.
"I literally had no feeling in my legs for four days. I couldn't walk for four or five days." Mecole Hardman said Thursday.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a win over the Patriots.
A first-generation Jeep Wrangler in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Points could be hard to come by in this crucial ACC matchup.
Watch the first trailer for Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's new romantic comedy.
Can Sun, former FTX general counsel, took the stand on Thursday to testify on behalf of the prosecution’s case against Sam Bankman-Fried. Sun has a non-prosecution agreement in exchange for his cooperation. The Yale law school grad joined FTX at the end of August 2021 and stayed until early November 2022 shortly after the crypto exchange collapsed.
OpenAI has "discussed and debated quite extensively" when to release a tool that can determine whether an image was made with DALL-E 3, OpenAI's generative AI art model, or not. "There's this question of putting out a tool that's somewhat unreliable, given that decisions it could make could significantly affect photos, like whether a work is viewed as painted by an artist or inauthentic and misleading," Agarwal said. Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer, said this week at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference that the classifier is "99%" reliable at determining if an unmodified photo was generated using DALL-E 3.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
While most poll respondents don't plan to see the women's concert films, both are expected to make record-breaking runs at the box office.
'It can hold all your essentials,' the media maven gushed. 'And hooray for all the color options!'
Here are the best accessories for the Sony PlayStation 5, as chosen by Engadget editors.