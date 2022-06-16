Teen shot near Land O’ Lakes Tropical Smoothie runs into Crunch Fitness seeking safety

Investigators with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting near a popular Tropical Smoothie Cafe Wednesday night that sent one teen to the hospital with injuries.

The shooting broke out about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday near the Tropical Smoothie Cafe at the intersection of State Road 54 and Livingston Road. Two teens ages 16 and 17 were trying to sell marijuana in the store’s parking lot when they were approached by two male suspects wearing ski masks, investigators said.

The teens began to drive away while someone else drove behind and began shooting. On Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office stopped short of saying if the shooter is believed to be one of the two masked people. One bullet struck the 16-year-old passenger. The Sheriff’s office said he is expected to recover from his injuries.

After the teen was hit, the 17-year-old driver pulled up to a nearby Crunch Fitness in the 2120 block of Collier Parkway as the shooter followed. Both the driver and his injured passenger jumped from the car and ran inside the gym, yelling for help, while the assailant continued shooting.

When the injured 16-year-old made it safely inside the gym, the shooters drove away the sheriff’s office said. The teens described the car as an older model, four-door Infiniti sedan, possibly an M45, that was dark in color. The suspect’s vehicle was described as having significant rear-end damage and bungee cords holding the trunk lid closed.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips line at 1-800-706-2488. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.