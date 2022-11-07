Teen shot near Main Street intersection in Hartford

A 19-year-old was injured in a shooting at an intersection in Hartford early Monday morning, according to the Hartford police.

Police responded to St. Francis Hospital for a reported gunshot victim after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officers met with the victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was reportedly alert and conscious, police said.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Main Street and Rosemont Street.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 860-722-8477.