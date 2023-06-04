Teen shot near southwest Charlotte apartments, CMPD says

A teenager who was shot outside of a southwest Charlotte apartment complex is expected to recover, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident happened just before 5:15 p.m. on Sunday evening on Cherrycrest Lane, police say.

MEDIC took the victim to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released the cause of the shooting or if there were any other injuries.

