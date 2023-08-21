Teen shot by off-duty Baltimore Police officer and arrested in connection with attempted carjacking

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say an off-duty officer fired at a 15-year-old, causing a graze wound, early Monday after the teen brandished a firearm “in an attempt to carjack” the lawman.

A teenager was arrested later Monday morning after he confessed to being shot during the encounter at about 2:55 a.m. in North Baltimore’s Idlewood neighborhood, authorities said in a news release. Neither the police department nor a spokesperson for the city’s State’s Attorney’s office would immediately say what charges the teen is facing.

Police said the officer, who has been placed on administrative leave, was parked on the 1300 block of Walker Avenue when a person pulled alongside his vehicle and brandished a firearm while approaching. The officer shot at the person, who went back to their vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle, which police said had been stolen on Sunday, was found nearby at the intersection of Walker Avenue and Loch Raven Boulevard.

Hours later, at about 7:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue in the Greenmount West neighborhood and found the teen suffering from a graze wound. He “confessed to officers that he was involved in the attempted armed carjacking in the 1300 block of Walker Avenue and was shot during this incident,” police said.

_____