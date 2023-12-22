Teen shot outside Upper West Side NYCHA building steps from Lincoln Center

A 15-year-old boy was shot outside a public housing building steps from Lincoln Center on Thursday, police said.

The teen was outside the Amsterdam Houses on W. 62nd St. near Amsterdam Ave. on the Upper West Side when gunfire erupted just after 7:20 p.m., according to cops.

The boy was shot in the torso and suffered a graze wound to the chest, they said.

Medics rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was expected to survive.

There were no immediate arrests as police worked to track down the shooter.

Witnesses heard two shots ring out.

“Sometimes shootings happen, but it’s a real quiet neighborhood,” said a tenant in the building, who only identified himself as Alex. “It’s surprising because this is nicer compared to some areas.”

The bullets flew minutes before the lights dimmed at the Metropolitan Opera House in Lincoln Center, which backs up to the troubled housing project.