Teen shot outside Upper West Side high school: school safety sources

A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded outside a Upper West Side high school Tuesday, sparking a lockdown of the high school and a neighboring school, the Daily News has learned.

The teen was outside of Martin Luther King High School on Amsterdam Ave. near W. 66th St. in Lincoln Square around 10 a.m. when he was hit by gunfire, NYPD school safety sources said.

He was rushed to an area hospital with a non-fatal wound, according to preliminary reports. Another teen, believed to be the shooter, was nabbed at the scene and the firearm was recovered.

The shooting caused Martin Luther King High School to go into lockdown, as well as LaGuardia High School, which is also on Amsterdam Ave. about a block away.

The shooting comes a day after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed inside a park across the street from his Queens high school, police said.

The teen had just been dismissed from August Martin High School on Baisley Blvd. near 155th St. in Springfield Gardens about 2:35 p.m. Monday when he walked into Baisley Pond Park across the street. There, he got into an argument with at least one other person who pulled a knife and stabbed him in the chest, cops said.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The teen was uncooperative with police, authorities said. No arrests have been made.