🌱 Teen Shot At Queens Playground + Omicron Subvariant In NYC

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 60 Low: 45.

Here are the top three stories in Queens today:

A teenager was shot in Queens on Saturday afternoon, according to police. The shooting took place on a playground in Jackson Heights just before 3:30 p.m. Authorities report the 15-year-old victim got into an argument with another individual, who shot the teen in the back and stomach. The victim is expected to survive his injuries; no arrests have been made in the case. (CBS New York) A subvariant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is currently making its way through New York City, accounting for over 30% of all new COVID cases in the five boroughs. Fortunately, transmission, hospitalizations, and deaths remain low, according to Health Department officials. Over 77.4% of all New Yorkers are fully vaccinated; only 36.1% have received an additional dose. (AMNY) The landlords of a Springfield Gardens apartment have posted two giant banners calling out their tenants for allegedly owing them $17,000 in rent. The banners, which read "MY TENANTS ON THE FIRST FLOOR ARE NOT PAYING RENT," can be seen from the Belt Parkway and were even featured in a TikTok video that received over 14,000 likes. Problems between the tenants and landlords reportedly began in July after a $100 raise in rent. (New York Post)

Today in Queens:

DIY: Vermicomposting: Recycling with Worms - Glen Oaks Branch Library (10:00 AM)

Moving For Life - Forest Hills Branch Library (1:00 PM)

Youth Justice Court - Windsor Park Branch Library (4:00 PM)

Introduction To JavaScript Series - Queensbridge Branch Library (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Looking for a great place to eat in Queens? Eater NY recently compiled the hottest restaurants in the borough. (Facebook)

Mar. 26 and Mar. 27 marks Malikah's sixth annual National Muslim Women’s Summit. Day 1 will take place at the Queens Museum; Day 2 will be a virtual event. (Facebook)

As part of the Climate Arts Festival on Apr. 24, the Queens Botanical Garden is partnering with New York Restoration Project to host a free Tree Giveaway! (Facebook)

Events:

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

Spring Craft Beer Festival (March 26)

Freedom Party® NYC Apr 1 (April 1)

