Teen shot as he sat on the porch of his Miami home. Can video help cops solve the crime?

Police released surveillance video Thursday of a drive-by shooting that wounded a 17-year-old boy who was sitting on the porch of a Miami home.





The surveillance video, released by Miami police, shows a car — possibly a blue Nissan — that is believed to be involved. The sound of several gunshots can clearly be heard as the car speeds by.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 247 NW 51st St.

According to police, officers responding to a Shot Spotter alert found the wounded teen. Two other people in the home were not injured.

The teen was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and was released later that day, police say.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for Miami police, said detectives hope the video brings in tips.

“We want the community to know our detectives are working around the clock to solve this case,” Delva said. “But we can not do this alone. We are depending on their support. The smallest tip can help us solve the case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Assaults Unit at 305-603-6940, email Assaults@miami-police.org or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (4877).