Teen shot in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating after a teen was shot early Friday morning in the South Park neighborhood, the police department announced.

Police were called to the 1400 block of South Cloverdale Street just after midnight for reports of gunfire and people leaving the area.

When police arrived, they learned that a family had found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the yard of their home in the 1200 block of South Cloverdale Street.

The boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Officers collected evidence at the scene and continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

